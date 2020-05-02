Coronavirus tally crosses 500 mark in Agra, 38 hotspots in city

By IANS

AGRA: With 22 new Covid-19 cases, the number of positive cases has touched 501 in the Taj city, health officials said on Saturday. District authorities have declared nine new hotspots.

So far 7000 samples have been taken. While 15 succumbed to Covid-19, 126 people have fully recovered and sent home.

In the last three days, the number of cases touched an alarming 111.

In the neighboring Firozabad district, the number of cases has gone up to 122, while Mathura reported ten new cases.

Agra, which is in the red zone, is now totally sealed. Patrolling on the highways has been intensified.

Meanwhile, responding to complaints and appeal for medical support, the SN Medical College opened its emergency ward for non-Covid patients. District authorities have asked the private doctors and nursing homes to provide medical services, after strictly following the protocol and guidelines.