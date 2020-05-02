DGCA suspends domestic, international commercial flight operations till May 17
However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA.
Published: 02nd May 2020
NEW DELHI: After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks beyond May 4, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on Saturday, issued a circular to extend the suspension of domestic and international commercial flight operations till May 17.
The ongoing lockdown was scheduled to end on May 3.