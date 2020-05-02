STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don't come to station, returning students will be sent home: Jharkhand government to parents

The guardians should stay at home and receive their children, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Migrant labourers boarding the special train arranged by the Telangana government to send them back to their native places in Jharkhand, at Lingampally railway station in Hyderabad on Friday

By PTI

RANCHI: Relatives of the students coming by a special train from Rajasthans Kota have been asked not to come to the railway station in Ranchi as the administration has arranged buses to drop them to their homes.

All students will be ferried by the buses arranged by the district administration to their respective houses.

There is no necessity for the relatives to come to the railway station under any circumstances, it said.

After around 1,200 migrant workers reached Hatia station from Telangana on Friday night, students from the state stranded in Kota are on the way to Ranchi and the train is expected to arrive in the evening, according to officials.

Meanwhile, the Kota-Dhanbad special train carrying another batch of students will leave Kota at 9 pm, railway sources in Dhanbad said.

