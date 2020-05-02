STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lokpal member Ajay K Tripathi dies nearly a month after testing positive for COVID-19

A former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:56 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lokpal member Justice (retired) Ajay Kumar Tripathi, who tested positive for COVID-19, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here on Saturday, official sources said. Tripathi (62) breathed his last around 9 PM.

A former chief justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, he had been in the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, since the first week of April. "He was very sick. He was in the ICU and on ventilator for last three days," one of the sources said.

Tripathi is one of the four judicial members of the anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal.

