Man held for 'raping' teen daughter in UP's Shamli

The accused has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's mother, police said.

For representational purposes.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter in Shamli's Jalalabad town, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been arrested on the complaint of the girl's mother, police said.

According to the FIR, the girl's mother alleged that her husband threatened their daughter of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

Police have registered a case under Sections 376, 378 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

