Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls up counterparts to discuss return of migrants from state

Naveen also requested the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan who participated in the video conference to help him coordinate the return of Odia people.

Published: 02nd May 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday took up the issue of people of Odisha stranded in Karnataka with his counterpart there BS Yediyurappa.

The Odisha chief minister thanked the Karnataka chief minister for facilitating the return of Odia people to Odisha in this hour of crisis and for taking care of them. 

Naveen also requested the Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan who participated in the video conference to help him coordinate the return of Odia people from Karnataka.

ALSO SEE | 'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar

The Odisha chief minister said that those who want to stay back in Karnataka can do so. It was decided that the chief secretaries of both the states will coordinate on this issue. 

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Odisha Chief Minister also discussed the return of Odia people stranded in AP.

The Odisha Chief Minister has already discussed the issue of the return of Odias stranded in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with his respective counterparts.

