Uttar Pradesh: Prisoner killed in clash between inmates inside Baghpat district jail

By PTI

BAGHPAT (UTTAR PRADESH): A jail inmate was killed and a few others were injured in a clash between two groups of prisoners lodged in Baghpat district jail on Saturday, police said.

The deceased Rishipal (42), a resident of Bassi village in Baghpat, was killed in the fight with a rival group led by Bablu Kashyap, who is undergoing life imprisonment, on Saturday afternoon, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Gopendra Yadav said.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered following the incident. Rishipal had been in jail since November 21 last year due to a confrontation with locals in his native village, he added.

Some of his family members were also arrested in connection with the case. On Saturday morning, the trouble started when Bablu, shifted here 10 days ago from Meerut jail, was digging a pit in the compound. A verbal duel ensued between the two as Rishipal thought Bablu was hiding some inflammable material inside the pit.

The SP said that the jail staff managed to pacify both inmates and they returned to their barracks. Around 3 pm, Bablu along with five of his associates entered Rishipal's cell where he was sleeping. The group attacked Rishipal with a spoon sharpened like a knife and a pointed iron rod leaving him seriously injured.

The SP said that he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Rishipal's brother-in-law Amit, who was also in jail, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital. A total of 12 inmates, including Rishipal's father, received minor injuries in the incident, he said.

In the past, the district jail was in news when notorious criminal Munna Bajrangi was killed inside the premises in 2018.