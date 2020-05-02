STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Prisoner killed in clash between inmates inside Baghpat district jail

The deceased Rishipal (42), a resident of Bassi village in Baghpat, was killed in the fight with a rival group led by Bablu Kashyap, who is undergoing life imprisonment.

Published: 02nd May 2020 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BAGHPAT (UTTAR PRADESH): A jail inmate was killed and a few others were injured in a clash between two groups of prisoners lodged in Baghpat district jail on Saturday, police said.

The deceased Rishipal (42), a resident of Bassi village in Baghpat, was killed in the fight with a rival group led by Bablu Kashyap, who is undergoing life imprisonment, on Saturday afternoon, Baghpat Superintendent of Police Gopendra Yadav said.

District Magistrate Shakuntala Gautam said that a magisterial enquiry has been ordered following the incident. Rishipal had been in jail since November 21 last year due to a confrontation with locals in his native village, he added.

Some of his family members were also arrested in connection with the case. On Saturday morning, the trouble started when Bablu, shifted here 10 days ago from Meerut jail, was digging a pit in the compound. A verbal duel ensued between the two as Rishipal thought Bablu was hiding some inflammable material inside the pit.

The SP said that the jail staff managed to pacify both inmates and they returned to their barracks. Around 3 pm, Bablu along with five of his associates entered Rishipal's cell where he was sleeping. The group attacked Rishipal with a spoon sharpened like a knife and a pointed iron rod leaving him seriously injured.

The SP said that he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. Rishipal's brother-in-law Amit, who was also in jail, was seriously injured and admitted to the district hospital. A total of 12 inmates, including Rishipal's father, received minor injuries in the incident, he said.

In the past, the district jail was in news when notorious criminal Munna Bajrangi was killed inside the premises in 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh jail deaths UP jail clash UP prison brawl Baghpat district jail
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp