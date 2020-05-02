WATCH | Man drags policeman on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, amid COVID-19 lockdown

Harpreeet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Police has booked a youth and his father for almost running over an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), who had tried to stop the car they were travelling in at a check post in Jalandhar on Saturday morning.

Briefing the incident, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the youth, identified as Anmol Mehmi was driving an Ertiga car when stopped by a police party near Milk Bar Chowk. Instead of stopping as asked by the cops, he sped past them and broke the Naka. Bhullar said that the speeding car almost ran over Assistant SubInspector Mulkh Raj who was on duty.

#WATCH Punjab: A car driver drags a police officer on car's bonnet in Jalandhar, after the officer tried to stop the vehicle today, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/IZUuTHapsK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

Bhullar said that the ASI managed to save his life by jumping on the bonnet of the car and was dragged to the nearby road. However, he said that accused, who was trying to flee, was overpowered by the chasing Police Party and public. The accused was 20 years old and a student at a local college.

He said that a case has been registered under sections 307, 353, 186, 188 and 3 of IPC and 3 (2) Epidemic Diseases Act and 51 Disaster Management Act at Police Division Number 6 against Anmol and his father Parminder Kumar, the owner of the vehicle, both residents of Nakodar Road, Jalandhar.

He said that Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has a ‘zero tolerance policy’ against such acts against government officers deployed on curfew enforcement duties. Bhullar said that stern action would be taken against any individual indulging in such heinous crimes.

