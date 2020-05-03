STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

27 Bangladeshis detained in Assam

Official sources said the Bangladeshi nationals were travelling from Upper Assam’s Jorhat, around 470 km east of Chapar, on curfew passes issued in the name of a local contractor.

Published: 03rd May 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twenty seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the police in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The persons, who had arrived in the state ahead of COVID-19 lockdown, were travelling in two minibuses. The vehicles were intercepted by the police at Bahalpur under Chapar police station in the district during a routine frisking.

The Bangladeshis claimed they had arrived on a tourist visa. The police said they were examining their travel documents.

Official sources said the Bangladeshi nationals were travelling from Upper Assam’s Jorhat, around 470 km east of Chapar, on curfew passes issued in the name of a local contractor.

“They were working in Assam against existing rules that do not permit a foreigner, who arrived on a tourist visa, to do so,” the sources said, adding, “They were desperate to return to Bangladesh.”

Dhubri Superintendent of Police Yuvraj Singh said the police were examining if their passports were genuine and if they overstayed in the country. He said action as per the law would be initiated against them if found guilty.

The authorities were organising their health check-up. The two vehicles were also seized.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bangladeshis detained Assam Dhubri district coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp