Amid COVID-19 lockdown, one killed, six injured in Maharashtra's Latur clash

A  man was killed and six others were injured in a clash over the removal of silt from a lake in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

LATUR: Amid the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, a man was killed and six others were injured in a clash over the removal of silt from a lake in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Deoulwadi village on Saturday morning.

"Five people came to remove slit from a lake when two others approached them and picked up a fight. Rudrappa Gatate (29) was injured in the clash, in which sticks and an axe were used, and died in a hospital later. The four men with him are undergoing treatment in Udgir while the two accused also got injured. A case has been registered," the Wadhwana police station official said.

