Centre's lockdown relaxations has little impact on Maharashtra

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Since 40 per cent of Maharashtra’s area which include industrial and manufacturing units fall in the red zone, there is a little breather for the state from the lockdown.

The central government on Friday issued the order extending lockdown till May 17 and relaxing measures in the orange and green zone, but prohibiting activities in the red zone. If more than 15 Covid 19 cases are reported, then that area has been identified as the red zone where non-essential activities will be restricted. The orange means there are less than 15 Covid 19 cases and green where no corona virus-positive patient is reported.

The major industrial belt of Mumbai and its metropolitan regions like Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Nasik, Aurangabad, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad fall under the red zone while tribal districts – Gondia, Gadchiroli where there are no industrial units located are getting reprieve.

In Maharashtra, out of 36 districts, six are in Green zone, while 14 numbers are in the red zone and 16 are in the orange zone.

Rajesh Prajapati, a Mumbai based developer said that it is very difficult to work. “How long we will wait for the lockdown to get over? Our project costs are escalating day by day while the interest is also on. The government should find out a middle path so that the economy can also run and the health of the people is also protected. The extension of lockdown and strict prohibitions will jeopardise not only our sector but other supplementary sectors. The real estate is a major contributor to GDP growth. If we are down, then it will have an adverse impact on the overall economy,” Prajapati said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the state government is facing financial difficulties. "The central government should extend the financial package besides clearing past GST dues. If the centre does not help, then Mumbai and Maharashtra will be in trouble financially. And if Mumbai is in trouble means entire country can come under trouble. The central government cannot afford to ignore a state like Maharashtra that provides the large amount of tax every year," Pawar said.