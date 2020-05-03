STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh reports first COVID-19 death as minor boy tests positive; total count 95

Nineteen coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after treatment.

Coronavirus burial

Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death even as a minor boy was found infected with the disease, taking the infection count to 95 in the union territory.

According to a medical bulletin, an 82-year-old woman, who was a resident of Sector 18 in the city and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Haryana's Panchkula, died on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy from the city's worst-hit Bapu Dham colony tested positive for the infection.

Since April 25, the number of coronavirus cases in Chandigarh has gone up over three times.

