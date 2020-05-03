STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Colonel, Major among five killed in J&K encounter, two terrorists gunned down

The gunbattle ensued when a joint team of Army and J&K police launched a search operation in Chanjimulla Handwara area after receiving inputs about presence of two militants there.

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Army jawans leave after the end of an encounter with militants, at Melhora in Shopian on Wednesday

Representational image (EPS | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Four Army men, including Colonel and Major-rank officers and a J&K Police Sub-Inspector, were killed in a fierce gunbattle in the Chanjimulla Handwara forest area in the border district of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

The gunbattle ensued when a joint team of Army and J&K police launched a search operation in Chanjimulla Handwara area on Saturday evening after receiving inputs about presence of two militants there.

The terrorists had taken the some civilians of Handwara into hostage, the defence spokesperson said. The Armymen and the cops, who took on the terrorists during the fierce gunfight that lasted the whole night, lost four jawans including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj and a J&K police Sub-Inspector. A few jawans have also been injured, the spokesperson added.

The encounter ended in the early hours of Sunday after the two terrorists were killed.

“A team comprising five Army and J&K Police personnel entered the target area occupied by the militants and successfully evacuated the civilian hostages. They entered the target area and successfully extricated the civilians,” he said.

However, during the process, the team was subjected to the heavy volume of fire by the terrorists and in the ensuing firefight two militants were killed, he said.

Bodies of the militants have been recovered and their identity and affiliation are being ascertained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir encounter Pak terror Indian Army J&K Police
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp