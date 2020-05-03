STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus cases rise to 421 in Haryana; death toll at five

The tally includes 242 patients who have recovered/discharged and five patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Published: 03rd May 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has so far recorded a total of 421 cases of coronavirus, informed state health department on Sunday.

With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Currently, there are 28,046 active cases while 10,633 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged. 

Haryana has maintained that many of the coronavirus cases in its NCR districts have their origins in infections emanating from the national capital and the authorities had ordered sealing of the districts with Delhi to check the spread of the infection.

(With inputs from PTI)

Haryana coronavirus cases COVID 19
Coronavirus
