COVID-19: 50 Srinagar civic body employees, Mayor in quarantine

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Fifty employees of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have been put under quarantine after a relative of one employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Mattu, in a tweet, said: "In view of brother of an SMC colleague testing +ive, have passed instructions for isolation and home quarantine of nearly 50 SMC Corporators/Officers/Employees - TILL the Corporator in question tests negative."

I'm also going into self isolation till then. No one above law".

The employees of SMC and its Mayor are among front line warriors against Covid-19.

These employees are engaged for the entire day fumigating disinfectants in red and orange zones of Srinagar city to ensure that the infection is prevented from reaching the menacing scourge of community transmission.

These employees are engaged in maintenance of disinfectant tunnels erected outside hospitals in Srinagar and also removing tons of garbage in a city of 12.5 people to ensure that any infectious or contagious disease doesn't spread here.

Together with doctors and paramedics, the employees of SMC are the front line warriors who discharge their duties while braving the risk of contracting the dreaded viral infection.