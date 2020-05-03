STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,301 in country; cases climbs to 39,980: Health Ministry

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,046, while 10,632 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

Published: 03rd May 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,301 and the number of cases climbed to 39,980 in the country on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

Of the 1,301 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum with 521 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (262), Madhya Pradesh (151), Rajasthan (65), Delhi (64), Uttar Pradesh (43) and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh at 33 each.

The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the disease.

Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 deaths.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported a fatality each, according to the ministry data.

COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Coronavirus death toll COVID 19 death toll
Coronavirus
