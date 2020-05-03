STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: 1,400 people stranded in other states return to Uttarakhand

Apart from the people who have returned home, Transport Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said people stuck outside in other districts within Uttarakhand are also being sent back to their home districts.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Daily wage laborers wait to find work at a market area during a curfew imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Colombo

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Around 1,400 people from Uttarakhand who were staying at relief camps in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing lockdown were brought back to the state on Sunday, a state government official said.

Apart from the people who have returned home, Transport Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said people stuck outside in other districts within Uttarakhand are also being sent back to their home districts.

Those who want to reach their respective places within the state in their own vehicles are being issued passes, Bagnoli said.

The Rajasthan government has also agreed to issue passes on a priority basis to people from Uttarakhand who want to return to their state in their own vehicles, he added.

Arrangements are also being made in coordination with the Railway ministry to bring back people stranded in far-off places, the transport secretary further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttarakhand stranded returnd Uttarakhand coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp