COVID-19 lockdown: 1,400 people stranded in other states return to Uttarakhand

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Around 1,400 people from Uttarakhand who were staying at relief camps in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing lockdown were brought back to the state on Sunday, a state government official said.

Apart from the people who have returned home, Transport Secretary Shailesh Bagoli said people stuck outside in other districts within Uttarakhand are also being sent back to their home districts.

Those who want to reach their respective places within the state in their own vehicles are being issued passes, Bagnoli said.

The Rajasthan government has also agreed to issue passes on a priority basis to people from Uttarakhand who want to return to their state in their own vehicles, he added.

Arrangements are also being made in coordination with the Railway ministry to bring back people stranded in far-off places, the transport secretary further said.