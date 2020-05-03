STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Tripura doctor develops PPE face shield costing only Rs 40

It protects the wearer from coming in contact with respiratory droplets through which, according to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus spreads.

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Healthcare workers getting ready by donning personal protective equipment PPE with face shields before Testing swabs through RT-PCR method in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: A doctor from Tripura has developed a PPE face shield costing only Rs 40, to protect frontline medical personnel from contracting COVID-19 while treating patients.

A face shield is a protective gear with a transparent visor attached to a headband.

It protects the wearer from coming in contact with respiratory droplets through which, according to the World Health Organisation, the novel coronavirus spreads.

Dr Arkadipta Choudhury, an assistant professor at the Tripura Medical College (TMC), said that he developed the face shield, 'Stopdrop', using readily available inexpensive materials.

With the coronavirus outbreak affecting the delivery of products, Dr Choudhury made the face shield using compressed polyester, inexpensive straps, and visors.

The medical institution he is employed in, procured 300 pieces of 'Stopdrop' after rigorously testing the product and placed an order for 2,000 more units at the rate of Rs 40 per piece.

"The manufacturing cost of a face shield used in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is only Rs 20-25, but is sold in the range of Rs 250 to Rs 499 in pharmacies and online retail platforms," the 31-year-old medical practitioner told PTI.

"According to the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Health, PPE kits, including face shields, are given only to personnel treating confirmed COVID-19 patients. However, with the number of asymptomatic patients on the rise, the medical personnel are at a higher risk of contracting the disease," he said.

His products are already in use in the ENT, ophthalmology and gastroenterology departments and at the OPD of the hospital.

"The virus we are dealing with is a respiratory one which enters the body through mouth or nose. So, I helped the medical personnel cover their faces," he said.

Dr Arindam Dutta, Medical Superintendent of the hospital and chairman of the institution's COVID-19 task force, said, "We are using the face shields at our hospital. Doctors are very happy and find them very handy. Dr Choudhury has also made slight modifications to the face shields as per the requirements of various departments."

ENT Department head Dr Prabir Saha said Dr Choudhury's face shield effectively prevents medical personnel from coming in contact with respiratory droplets.

"When medical personnel collects samples from a patient's mouth, he or she is at risk of contracting the disease. Dr Choudhury's face shield is very useful as PPE is issued only to personnel dealing with confirmed COVID-19 patients," he said.

Dr Shivasekhar Dutta, a professor of preventive medicine at the hospital, said 'Stopdrop' is entirely Dr Choudhury's brainchild.

"The device can also be useful for police personnel and journalists.

We will approach the trademark office in Kolkata to get a design approval for starting commercial production," Dr Choudhury said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PPE face shield cheap PPE face shield tripura doctor coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp