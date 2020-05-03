STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharavi slum reports 94 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Published: 03rd May 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers wearing protective suits screen resident of Dharavi during a house-to-house health survey after detection of some COVID-19 positive cases during the nationwide lockdown in Mumbai Wednesday April 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densely-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, he said.

"Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-9 cases from various areas, taking the tally to 590 so far.

The slum area also reported deaths of two COVID-19 patients, increasing the toll to 20," the official said.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult.

