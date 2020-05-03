STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For first time in a month, patients discharged from hospitals outnumber new COVID-19 positive patients in Madhya Pradesh

73 new positive cases were reported on Saturday while as many as 100 hospitalised patients, who had tested negative for the killer virus, were discharged.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

For representational purposes (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In what could be termed as an encouraging development, for the first time in over a month, the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 infection outnumbered the new positive patients reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

The state, which has been reeling under the killer onslaught of the deadly virus since over a month, reported 73 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus over the last 24 hours. With this the total number of positive cases stood at 2788 in the state on Saturday. 

On the other hand, as many as 100 hospitalised patients, who had tested negative for the killer virus, were discharged.

According to the state health bulletin, as many as 624 patients were discharged from hospitals till Saturday.

Out of these 624 patients discharged so far,  maximum 229 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Indore, while 212 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Bhopal.

Importantly, Indore and Bhopal are among the prime COVID-19 hotspots not only in MP, but also in the country.

In Bhopal, while six new Coronavirus positive patients were reported on Saturday, the patients discharged on the same day was 26, which was over four times more than new positive cases reported in the day.

The discharged patients, included a 12 days old baby girl, who tested positive along with her mother some days back.

If the figures released by state government are factored, then the total number of patients discharged so far from hospitals in the state are 22% of the current positive patients headcount that stood at 2788 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, six more deaths of hospitalised COVID-19 patients were reported over the last 24 hours, including two each in Indore and Ujjain, taking the total death count so far in the state to 151 that was 5.40% of 2788 positive cases reported so far.

Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
