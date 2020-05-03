STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh dates for JEE, NEET to be announced on May 5: HRD ministry

The exams were postponed due to nationwide lockdown announced to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Published: 03rd May 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

NEET application

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a relief for engineering and medical aspirants, the HRD ministry on Sunday said fresh dates for competitive exams --JEE and NEET-- will be announced on May 5.

"The fresh dates will be announced by HRD Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on May 5. This will put an end to uncertainty for the aspirants. The minister will also interact with students online the same day," a senior ministry official said.

While Joint Entrance Exam-Mains (JEE-MAINS) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted for medical colleges.

