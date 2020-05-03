Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 374 to 5428; 28 deaths in single day

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Sunday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths, which is the highest single-day tally so far, a Health department official said.

With this, the overall number of the coronavirus positive cases mounted to 5,428 and the death toll to 290.

At 274, Ahmedabad accounted for the highest number of the new cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara at 25 each.

A total 12 districts in the state reported fresh cases Sunday.

"Of the 28 deceased, 24 were suffering from comorbidities," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi. 146 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 1,042, she said.