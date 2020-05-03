Haryana to send migrants in buses, trains: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to send migrant labourers from states bordering it in buses and those from other states in trains, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

During a video conference with labour unions affiliated to various political parties, Khattar said the Haryana government is committed to ensure all migrant labourers stranded in the state due to lockdown reach their homes at the earliest, according to a government statement.

It was decided during the meeting that agricultural labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent home in buses and those from Bihar, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh by Shramik Special trains.

The return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively fewer in numbers, shall be ensured through special trains from New Delhi, the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

On Saturday, Khattar appealed to migrant workers in the state to not leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations according to the Centre's guidelines.

He, however, said if anyone still wants to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return.

At Sunday's conference, there was consensus that as far as possible industrial labourers should be encouraged to assist in early reopening of their units, the statement added.

The Haryana government has also launched a web page where migrant workers who want to return to their home states can register themselves.

The move is aimed at facilitating the inter-state movement of migrant workers.

Khattar also said that the migrants must observe social distancing, try to engage in useful work and learn new skills until arrangements are made for their return home.

The government is committed to ensuring that no person would go hungry during this crisis, he said.

It was also decided in the meeting that district-level committees including representatives of labour unions will be set up to review the progress of disbursement of salaries for March and April to workers.

Khattar assured the labour unions that there was no plan to cut down the 17 per cent Dearness Allowance being paid to government employees.