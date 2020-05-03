STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana to send migrants in buses, trains: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

It was decided during the meeting that agricultural labourers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh will be sent home in buses.

Published: 03rd May 2020 09:29 PM

After a month, migrant workers return to Bihar. (Photo| EPS/ Ranjit K Dey)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to send migrant labourers from states bordering it in buses and those from other states in trains, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

During a video conference with labour unions affiliated to various political parties, Khattar said the Haryana government is committed to ensure all migrant labourers stranded in the state due to lockdown reach their homes at the earliest, according to a government statement.

The return of migrant labourers of the remaining states, being relatively fewer in numbers, shall be ensured through special trains from New Delhi, the statement quoted Khattar as saying.

On Saturday, Khattar appealed to migrant workers in the state to not leave and start working in industrial units that have been allowed to resume operations according to the Centre's guidelines.

He, however, said if anyone still wants to leave, the state government will make arrangements for their return.

At Sunday's conference, there was consensus that as far as possible industrial labourers should be encouraged to assist in early reopening of their units, the statement added.

The Haryana government has also launched a web page where migrant workers who want to return to their home states can register themselves.

The move is aimed at facilitating the inter-state movement of migrant workers.

Khattar also said that the migrants must observe social distancing, try to engage in useful work and learn new skills until arrangements are made for their return home.

The government is committed to ensuring that no person would go hungry during this crisis, he said.

It was also decided in the meeting that district-level committees including representatives of labour unions will be set up to review the progress of disbursement of salaries for March and April to workers.

Khattar assured the labour unions that there was no plan to cut down the 17 per cent Dearness Allowance being paid to government employees.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

