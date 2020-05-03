STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal Pradesh left with one COVID-19 active case

Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the State, 34 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, and one death has been reported.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples from a woman for COVID-19 tests at a 'red zone' during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar Tuesday

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

SHIMLA: The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands just at one, as per the state's Health Department.

Out of the total 40 positive COVID-19 cases in the State, 34 patients have recovered so far. While four have migrated, and one death has been reported.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: Kangra, Hamirpur districts becomes coronavirus-free as five patients recover

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country are 40,263, including 28,070 active cases.

So far, 10,886 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,306 deaths have been reported in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Himachal coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp