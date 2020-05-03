STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India places orders for 6.3 million RT-PCR kits to test COVID-19

A senior Health Ministry official, while speaking to ANI, said that the target is to test 53 lakh Indians in the coming months.

Published: 03rd May 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

For representational purposes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a move to increase the current testing capacity for COVID-19 in India, orders have been placed for close to 6.3 million (63 lakh) RT-PCR testing kits.

A senior Health Ministry official, while speaking to ANI, said that the target is to test 5.3 million (53 lakh) Indians in the coming months. Therefore, an order slightly in excess of the figure was placed to provide for backups in the event test kits malfunctioned.

Companies in South Korea, Germany, the USA and China will be supplying these RT-PCR kits to India. The health officials estimated that the first batch of kits should arrive in India after May 10 and the rest will be supplied in a phased manner.

Orders have been placed by India with 'Seegene' and 'SD Biosensor' in South Korea, 'Altona Diagnostic' in Germany, 'Life Technologies' in the USA and 'Shanghai Forum' in China. Out of these companies, South Korea's SD Biosensor has received a repeat order after successfully fulfilling India's initial requirement of RT-PCR test kits.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the standard protocol for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection is an RT-PCR test of the throat and/or nasal swab, which detects virus at an early stage. This is also considered the most reliable method for diagnosis with a high accuracy rate.

There are three steps involved in testing a coronavirus sample. (i) Sample collection -- a VTM (Viral Transport Medium) kit is required to collect the sample and to store the throat swab and nasal swab in VTM tube (ii) RNA kit is used for RNA extraction or purification of COVID sample (iii) RT-PCR kit -- is finally used to detect the virus in the sample.

A senior official Health Ministry told ANI: "At present, we have at least 10,63,500 complete testing kits available including VTM, RNA extraction kits and RT-PCR kits."

"To ramp up our testing speed, we have given immediate orders for about 63 Lakh RT-PCR kits as per our requirement. We are hoping to receive it within this month," the senior Health Ministry official told ANI.

All real-time RT-PCR kits are approved by USFDA and European CE. In addition, real-time RT-PCR kits have also been validated by ICMR-NIV, Pune. Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General of ICMR had stressed that to contain coronavirus infection, RT-PCR tests must be continued vigorously as the principal diagnostic test.

The Central government has taken on the responsibility of assisting State governments with testing kits. However, they are also free to procure on their own to expedite and scale-up testing in their respective States. Some states have initiated such steps.

The Department of Health Research (DHR) has assessed the requirement of manual RT-PCR kits as 35 lakhs for which probe, primer and master mix have been ordered. Probes, primers and a master mix are reagents needed to conduct successful RT-PCR tests.

Recently, separate from the current order of 6.3 million test kets to be sourced from abroad, material for about 16.4 lakh tests have been received. A further order of two lakh kits was placed with domestic manufacturers as well, which are still awaited.

Further, the DHR has ordered 2 lakh Roche's COBAS test kits, of which 60,000 kits have been received. These are high-speed testing kits.

On Saturday, ANI reported that the apex medical research body had crossed over one million RT-PCR tests for COVID19. Till date, the ICMR has done 10,46,450 tests.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RT PCR kit coronavirus COVID 19 India coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp