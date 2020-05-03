Infographic | Here are the activities permitted and prohibited in Lockdown 3.0
Here is a graphic with a guideline list of activities and services permitted and prohibited in Red, Orange, and Green zones.
Published: 03rd May 2020 02:59 PM | Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 03:33 PM
The Centre on Friday announced the second extension to the ongoing lockdown for two more weeks till May 17. As per the new guidelines, several relaxations have been allowed in the non-containment zones.
Note: The above guidelines have have been announced by the Central government. However, their implementation may vary as per interpretation by state governments.