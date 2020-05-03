STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab's COVID-19 tally crosses 1000-mark, 55 percent  Maharashtra's Nanded pilgrims

At least 609 of the 4,000 pilgrims who have returned from Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded in recent days have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab saw the steepest rise in the number of coronavirus cases on Sunday with 331 more persons, mostly pilgrims returning from Nanded, testing positive for the disease, officials said.

With the fresh detections, the number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,102.

At least 609 of the 4,000 pilgrims who have returned from Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded in recent days have tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said.

The pilgrims account for 55 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the state, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 75 were reported in Amritsar, followed by 62 in SBS Nagar, 46 in Hoshiarpur, 43 in Muktsar, 33 in Bathinda, 24 in Gurdaspur, nine in Rupnagar, three in Mansa, four each in Sangrur, Jalandhar and Fatehgarh Sahib, two each in Mohali, Barnala, and Ferozepur and one each in Patiala and Ludhiana, according to a health bulletin.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old, who was undergoing treatment at the Faridkot hospital, died on Sunday.

His test report confirming him to be coronavirus positive came after his death. This is the first COVID-19 related death in the district. The number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state now stands at 21.

Amritsar topped the COVID-19 tally in the state with 218 cases, followed by 124 in Jalandhar, 111 in Ludhiana, 95 in Mohali, 88 in Hoshiarpur, 86 in Patiala, 85 in SBS Nagar, 50 in Muktsar, 35 in Bathinda, 30 in Gurdaspur, 29 in Ferozepur, 28 in Moga, 25 in Pathankot, 16 each in Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib, 14 each in Tarn Taran and Rupnagar, 13 in Kapurthala, six in Faridkot and four each in Fazilka and Barnala, the bulletin said.

Of the total 1,102 patients, 117 have been cured and 964 are undergoing treatment. Two patients are critical and on ventilator support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 26,439 samples have been taken in the state so far, of which 20,197 are negative and reports of 5,140 awaited.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp