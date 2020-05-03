Rajasthan starts conducting 10,000 coronavirus tests per day

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In Rajasthan, health institutions will now be able to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day. The state government has recently set this as the target for Rajasthan. Medical and Health minister Raghu Sharma said that when the first Corona positive case was detected in the state on March 2, Rajasthan had no facilities to test for Covid-19 and the samples had to be sent to a lab in Pune.

Two months later, the aim of being able to conduct 10,000 Corona tests daily was accomplished on Saturday. The state government has also purchased the Cobas-8800 machine to speed up testing in Jaipur and Jodhpur whereby these two cities will soon be able to conduct an additional 4000 tests each.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said, “Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was keen that we should test more and more so that we could find out the exact Corona situation in Rajasthan and through isolation and quarantine facilities, we could check the spread of the virus in our state. In accordance with the CM’s wishes and the targets set by him, Corona test facilities will soon be available in all District headquarters in the state.’’

A total of one lakh thirteen thousand and nine hundred thirty-four samples have been collected in Rajasthan so far and very few states in the country have held such extensive Corona tests. The Health Minister further asserted that due to the commitment of health workers and the spirit of patients, the number of people turning from Corona positive to negative is rapidly increasing every day.

Over the past 12 hours, 60 fresh corona positive cases have been found whereby the total number of corona patients has risen to 2832. While there have been 71 deaths, 1293 Corona positive patients have turned negative. 915 patients have been discharged and the number of active cases now stands at 1468.