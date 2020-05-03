STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court: CJI directs deputy registrar officers and above to attend office from May 4

The apex court has restricted its functioning since March 23, days before the nationwide lockdown started from March 25, and is presently hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing.

Published: 03rd May 2020 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India S A Bobde has directed that Supreme Court officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above or their equivalent in the registry shall attend office from May 4.

The apex court has restricted its functioning since March 23, days before the nationwide lockdown started from March 25, and is presently hearing urgent matters through video-conferencing.

An office order, issued on Sunday by the top court's secretary-general Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar, said that remaining staff members shall continue to work from home as per terms and conditions as notified earlier.

"In partial modification of orders referred above, the Chief Justice of India has been pleased to direct that all the officers in the ranks of deputy registrar and above, or their equivalent, in the registry shall attend office with effect from Monday, May 4, 2020," it said.

"The remaining staff shall continue to work from home on such terms and conditions as notified earlier, by the orders under reference, however concerned registrar(s) may direct any other subordinate officer/staff to attend the office to meet any urgent requirement(s) and, on such direction, such officer and/or staff shall report for duty at the office on the date and time so directed," it said.

The office order said all officers and staff while commuting to and from office and also while at work, shall strictly follow all precautions as per advisory and guidelines issued by the government and the apex court registry from time to time towards preventing the spread of COVID-19, like practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
S A Bobde CJI Supreme COurt Chief Justice of India coronavirus COVID 19 return to work
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp