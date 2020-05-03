 Twelve BSF jawans test coronavirus positive in Tripura

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Twelve Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Tripura tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday which took the state’s total number of such cases to 16.

“12 persons from 138 battalion BSF unit in Ambassa found COVID-19 positive. Total COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 16 (two already discharged, so active cases: 14). Don’t panic, follow the Gov’t guidelines. We are working vigilantly for your safety,” Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

Alert!



12 persons from 138th #BSF unit Ambassa found #COVID19 positive.



Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 16 (2 already discharged, so active cases : 14)



Don't panic, follow the Gov't guidelines. We are working vigilantly for your safety.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 3, 2020

Last week, two jawans of the border-guarding force had tested positive. A woman and a jawan of Tripura State Rifles were the state’s first two cases. Following their recovery, the CM had declared the state as COVID-19 free.

So far, the Northeast recorded 75 cases. While two persons died, one each in Assam and Meghalaya, 48 patients recovered.

