Two more fatalities take COVID-19 death toll to 50 in West Bengal

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal reported two more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll due to the disease to 50 in the state, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 41 fresh COVID-19 cases have emerged in West Bengal, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department.

Till Sunday afternoon, there were 927 coronavirus cases in the state, it said.

The Union health ministry, however, has put the figure at 922. The number of active cases in the state stood at 663, the bulletin said.

The officer-in-charge of the Pragati Maidan police station in the eastern parts of the city and a senior state government official have tested positive for the disease and have been admitted to a private hospital, officials said.

A total of 22,915 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in West Bengal so far, they added.