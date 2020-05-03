STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Bengal government announces Rs 10 lakh health insurance cover for COVID-19 warriors

On the occasion of Press Freedom Day, the Chief Minister said the press is the fourth pillar of democracy and must perform its duties fearlessly.

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal corporation workers fumigate in a locality amid concerns over COVID-19 outbreak during ongoing nationwide lockdown in Kolkata Tuesday April 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Sunday announced health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for frontline COVID-19 workers, including journalists.

"Our government in Bangla has also announced health insurance with up to 10 lakh coverage for frontline COVID workers, including journalists. Press Freedom Day," state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

"We respect journalists for their contribution to society. Our government in Bangla has many initiatives for the welfare of journalists," she said.

West Bengal has reported 922 coronavirus cases, including 33 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

