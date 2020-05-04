STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,074 COVID-19 patients recovered in 24 hours, highest in single day: Health Ministry

In the last 24 hours, 2,553 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the number of overall cases to 42,533, while the total active cases stand 29,453.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus lockdown

For representative purposes. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As many as 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day, the health ministry said on Monday.

Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said the recovery rate stands at 27.52 percent with 11,706 COVID-19 patients cured till now.

In the last 24 hours, 1,074 COVID-19 patients have recovered, the highest number of recoveries in one day, Agarwal said.

He further said the outcome ratio of COVID-19 -- the ratio of recoveries and deaths of closed cases -- was recorded at 90:20.

"The outcome ratio on April 17 was 80:20 which is now 90:20 which can be seen as an improvement," Agarwal said.

In the last 24 hours, 2,553 COVID-19 cases were reported, taking the number of overall cases to 42,533, while the total active cases stand 29,453, he said.

Agarwal also said that the COVID-19 curve is relatively flat as of now and it was not right to talk in terms of when the peak would come.

"If we collectively work then peak might not ever come while if we fail in any way we might experience a spike in cases," he said.

Agarwal assured that there is no shortage of testing kits.

"On Sunday, 57,474 tests were conducted. We have progressively increased our testing capacity as per need," he said.

Amitabh Kant, Chairman Empowered Group dealing with civil society, NGOs, industries, and international partners, said in 112 aspirational districts, "we worked with the collectors and in these 112 districts only 610 cases have been reported which is 2 percent of the national level infection".

In these 112 districts, 22 percent of India's population resides, he said.

In a few districts like Baramulla, Nuh Rachi, YSR, Kupwara, and Jaisalmer more than 30 cases have been reported, while in the rest of the places very few cases are there, Kant, who is also the CEO of NITI Aayog, said.

Kant said the telemedicine service is now available on the Aarogya Setu application. He said 90 million people have installed the Aarogya Setu app till now.

"Arogya Setu Mitra which has telemedicine features is also there," he said.

The mobile application helps users identify whether they are at risk of the COVID-19 infection.

It also provides people with important information, including ways to avoid coronavirus infection and its symptoms.

"The application enables people to assess the risk of exposure to COVID-19 infection based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, and artificial intelligence-enabled algorithms," he said.

Kant said the Empowered Group 6 has mobilized over 92,000 NGOs and CSOs and appealed them to assist state governments and district administrations in identifying hotspots and delivering essential services to the vulnerable including the homeless, daily wagers, and migrant workers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India coronavirus recovery cases coronavirus recovery COVID 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp