STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

85-year-old Indore cancer patient beats coronavirus

Much to the surprise of doctors, the patient started recovering. Six-seven days back, his oxygen support was removed and subsequently both his Covid-19 test reports came negative.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Medics prepare to collect samples for swab tests from a COVID-19 mobile testing van, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: He is 85 and a cancer patient. He is also anaemic, had undergone carotid artery surgery and suffered a stroke in the past. But the Indore-based practising general physician managed to defeat the dreaded coronavirus — which poses a far greater risk to the elderly and those with co-morbidity — with sheer will power.

The doctor suddenly fell at his house around 20 days back. His brother, also a doctor in Ujjain, got him admitted to the R D Gardi Medical College Hospital there in the second week of April. The octogenarian possibly contracted the viral infection from any of the patients at his clinic in Indore. “He tested positive for Covid-19 and was detected with bilateral pneumonia (which affects both lungs), too.

READ| Indore on recovery path? Recovered COVID-19 patients outnumber new cases for second day

He was already on prostate cancer medication and had undergone carotid artery surgery six months back after suffering stroke. He was also anaemic and had a major fracture in the left leg in the past, owing to which he limped while walking. All these co-morbid conditions further worsened his health when he was brought here,” said Dr Sudhir Gawarikar, RD Gardi Medical College. “Given his age and health condition, we weren’t very hopeful. But he was put on the treatment regimen approved by ICMR. Besides the antibiotics, he was also put on nutritional and vitamin supplements and oxygen support,” said Dr Gawarikar.

Much to the surprise of doctors, the patient started recovering. Six-seven days back, his oxygen support was removed and subsequently both his Covid-19 test reports came negative. “He will be shifted back to Indore following clearance,” said Dr Gawarikar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 corona survivor
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp