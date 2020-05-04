STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar govt will bear all travel expenditure of migrants, students: Nitish Kumar

The CM's move came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the NDA government for charging the migrants for their train travel and said her party will fund their tickets.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Putting an end to the controversy over migrant workers' train fares, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that the state government will bear all the travel costs of both migrants and the students from the state.

Kumar said: "The migrant workers and the students coming from Kota now will not have to pay for their tickets as the state government is bearing all the travel costs".

The chief minister said that the state government has also decided to give Rs 500 to each migrant workers after they are discharged from the quarantine centres.

The CM's move came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the NDA government for charging the migrants for their train travel back home in the wake of lockdown and said her party will fund their tickets.

So far, 1178 migrants from Jaipur and 2,194 students from Kota have reached the state in special trains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nitish Kumar special trains migrants travel Lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp