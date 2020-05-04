Bihar govt will bear all travel expenditure of migrants, students: Nitish Kumar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Putting an end to the controversy over migrant workers' train fares, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced that the state government will bear all the travel costs of both migrants and the students from the state.

Kumar said: "The migrant workers and the students coming from Kota now will not have to pay for their tickets as the state government is bearing all the travel costs".

The chief minister said that the state government has also decided to give Rs 500 to each migrant workers after they are discharged from the quarantine centres.

The CM's move came a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi attacked the NDA government for charging the migrants for their train travel back home in the wake of lockdown and said her party will fund their tickets.

So far, 1178 migrants from Jaipur and 2,194 students from Kota have reached the state in special trains.