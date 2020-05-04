STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CCMB to grow novel coronavirus in human lung epithelial cells

CCMB said that under this public-private collaboration against COVID-19, it will use Eyestem's human lung epithelial cell culture system.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Covid injection trial

Covid injection trial

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to grow the novel coronavirus in human cell lines thus enabling vitro testing of potential drugs and vaccines against the COVID-19, Hyderabad based Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has tied up with a Bengaluru based company, Eyestem Research Private Limited. 

In a media release, CCMB said that under this public-private collaboration against COVID-19, it will use Eyestem's human lung epithelial cell culture system provided as part of its Anti-Covid Screening (ACS) platform to understand the molecular and pathological characteristics of the novel coronavirus, with a view of establishing a rational basis for testing potential drugs in vitro  

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

CCMB Director, Dr Rakesh Mishra said, "Culturing the virus outside the human host is a technological challenge that needs to be overcome. Eyestem's cell culture system expresses the ACE2 receptor and other genes that are key determinants of viral entry and replication. We hope that employing this system will allow the CCMB team led by Dr Krishnan Harshan to grow the virus predictably and thereby open up the potential for the drug screening and vaccine development strategies."

The ACS platform at Eyestem has been developed by Dr Rajarshi Pal and his team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru Hyderabad COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp