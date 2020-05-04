STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children of Chhattisgarh spread hope, smile and positivity via 'Chakmak' campaign during lockdown

The programme shows solidarity by kids and also keeps themselves engaged creatively and joyfully at a time when schools are shut due to the lockdown.
 

'Chakmak' campaign

'Chakmak' campaign

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: On the similar lines to Europe's 'Rainbow' campaign of youngsters launched to boost morale amid Covid-19 outbreak, the children in Chhattisgarh get engaged in 'Chakmak' drive to uplift people through spreading a sense of hope, smile and positivity in the society faced with the ongoing challenging situation.

The programme is aimed to display paintings and various expressive artworks of children in windows, balconies and walls of houses across the Chhattisgarh state.

The programme shows solidarity by kids and also keeps themselves engaged creatively and joyfully at a time when schools are shut due to the lockdown.

The initiative was launched by the CM Bhupesh Baghel in 6 districts simultaneously through video conferencing.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"During this lockdown, the children of Chhattisgarh can continue to creatively express and inspire through Chakmak campaign to bring hope, smile, inspiration and positivity not among the children but also the family and community in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic," the chief minister said.  

The programme is supported by UNICEF and the women and child development department.

UNICEF India Country representative, Yasmin Ali Haque who joined the event on launching the child-centered programme in the state lauded the efforts of the state government in containing the spread of coronavirus.

"Chhattisgarh has 83% COVID recovery rate, highest in India and no COVID related death reported so far. The state has 81% green districts, highest among big states in India," she said.

