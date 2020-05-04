STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

Published: 04th May 2020 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday said its state units will bear the cost of rail travel of needy migrant workers and labourers stranded at their workplaces due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and seeking to return home.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in a statement announced the party's decision and said this would be the Congress' humble contribution in standing shoulder to shoulder with these workers.

She also accused the central government and the Railways of completely ignoring the demands made by the Congress for ensuring the safe and free travel of migrant workers and labourers to their homes.

"There needs to be provisions for the safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns.

However, despite our repeated demands, the central government and the Rail Ministry have chosen to completely ignore the same.

"The Indian National Congress has, therefore, taken a decision that every Pradesh Congress Committee shall bear the cost for the rail travel of every needy worker and migrant labourer and shall take necessary steps in this regard," she said in a statement.

Gandhi noted that lakhs of migrants continue to walk hundreds of kilometres to reach back their homes without food, water, medicines and cash.

She criticised the central government for not recognising its responsibility and said if it can bring back free of cost citizens stranded abroad by air, why can't the same responsibility be shown towards the poor migrants who are considered ambassadors of the nation's growth.

Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments(2)

Comments(2)

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R RAMACHANDRAN RAJAGOPAL
    If the proposal of complete lockdown was announced before two days at least migrant workers will be reached their native place in their expenses.Now admitted them to go in their expenses is very cruel one.
    13 hours ago reply

  • a.k.sehanobis

    It is a very welcome move.Well done.Other political parties including BJP must come forward.
    13 hours ago reply
