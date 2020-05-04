STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight new COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total tally rises to 167 cases

Published: 04th May 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Eight more people, including two women, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the district to 167, officials said.

On the brighter side, seven patients were discharged from hospitals following their treatment for COVID-19 and the number of cured people crossed the 100-mark, the officials said.

"Total 129 reports have been received in the last 24 hours. Eight of them positive and the rest were negative for COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar are now 167," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Also, seven patients were discharged on Sunday, the officer said.

"So far, 101 of the 167 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 66 active cases in the district," he said. 

The recovery rate of patients is 60. 47 per cent, according to the official statistics.

