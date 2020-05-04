STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four more die of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; total death toll in state rises to 75

The state now has 3,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 923 have been discharged from hospitals.

An petrol pump employee wearing personal protective equipment PPE kit at a fuel filling station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan recorded four more coronavirus deaths on Monday, while 123 fresh cases of the virus were reported, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said four people died of the virus in Jaipur.

The death toll due to the virus in the state has climbed to 75. Jaipur alone has reported 44 deaths.

As many as 123 new cases, including 73 in Jodhpur, 19 in Chittorgarh, 12 in Jaipur, 11 in Pali, three in Kota, two in Rajsamand and one each in Alwar, Bikaner and Udaipur have been reported, the Health Department official said.

There are 1,578 active cases, Singh said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,005 infections, followed by 705 in Jodhpur.

The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

