Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 376 to 5804; 29 deaths in single day

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad reported 259, Vadodara 35, Bhavnagar 21, and Surat 20, the official said.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday reported 376 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, which is the highest single-day toll so far, a Health department official said.

With this, the total number of cases in the state rose to 5,804and the death toll to 319, the official said.

The official said that 26 of the 29 deaths were reported from Ahmedabad alone.

Vadodara reported two deaths and Surat one. A total of 153 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of the recovered to 1,195 so far.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad reported 259, Vadodara 35, Bhavnagar 21, and Surat 20, the official said.

