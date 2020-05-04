Haryana cadre woman IAS officer quits, cites personal safety on govt duty as reason

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Citing personal safety on government duty as a reason, a 2014 batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre resigned on Monday.

Rani Nagar, presently posted as Additional Director, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Additional Director, Archives, has sent her resignation to the Haryana Chief Secretary Keshani Anand Arora with a request to forward it to the competent authority in the Union Government for acceptance. The copies of the resignation were also sent to the President, prime minister, governor and chief minister.

In her letter she states, "I, herby, most humbly submit to you my resignation from the post of Indian Administrative Service with immediate effect that is effective from May 4, 2020 forenoon. The reason for submitting the reason for submitting this resignation is personal safety on government duty."

"This is to most humbly request you to kindly do the needful as per applicable laws and forward this resignation letter to the competent authority in the government of India. I shall be very thankful for your kind gesture," the letter reads.

Last month in her Facebook post she had expressed her desire to resign from the service after the lockdown and go back to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh which is her native place. Nagar is living with her sister in Chandigarh at present.

It may be recalled that in June 2018 Nagar had levelled harassment charges against a senior IAS officer, who was then posted as additional chief secretary, animal husbandry and dairying. She was working as an additional secretary, animal husbandry and dairying at the time. However, the senior officer had vehemently denied the charges.