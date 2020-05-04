STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India tried to persuade Pakistan through back channel to release Kulbhushan Jadhav: Harish Salve

Salve was the lead counsel for India in the Jadhav case at the ICJ which had last year ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to the retired naval officer after a closed trial.

Published: 04th May 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Harish Salve

Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India had hoped it might be able to persuade Pakistan through "back channel" to release retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in 2017, senior advocate Harish Salve has said.

Salve was the lead counsel for India in the Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which had last year ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence awarded to the retired naval officer after a closed trial.

During an online lecture series organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday, Salve from London said the Indian side has kept on asking how do Pakistan propose to carry out the ICJ judgement and give effective review and reconsideration, but no answer has been forthcoming.

"We were hoping that through backchannel, we may be able to persuade Pakistan to let him go. If they want to say on the humanitarian ground or whatever, we want him back. We said let him go. Because it has become a big ego problem in Pakistan. So, we were hoping that they will let him go. They haven't," he said, while answering a question on the current situation in the matter.

"We have written four-five letters. They just keep on denying," he said.

"I think we have reached a point where we have to now decide whether we want to go back to ICJ for consequential directions because Pakistan has not moved ahead."

Salve said that following the ICJ order, Pakistan had granted consular access but it was too late and "we have now been in a tussle with Pakistan to get them to set up machinery."

"Pakistan believes, first of all they told the whole world they have won the case, good for them. And now, they keep saying that you have to file a proceeding in a Pakistani court or take Pakistani proceedings," he said.

"We keep saying how you propose to carry out the judgement of ICJ and give effective review and reconsideration. They refuse to answer that question. We have had exchanges backward and forward.

I think the Government of India has been writing to them and who knows the way things are going, we may have to go back in the ICJ someday, trying to get justice for Jadhav," Salve said.

He said till date, Pakistan has refused to share the case details such as the FIR, the chargesheet or the judgement of the military court in the matter.

Responding to a question about the alleged offensive languages used by lawyer representing Pakistan at the ICJ, Salve said the Pakistan's lawyer had used very "strong language" against India.

"In the ICJ, we never used words like these. I did the word check and worlds like disgusting, lying and dishonest have been used by Pakistan many times," he said.

Salve said that he did not want to stoop to Pakistan's level as Indian traditions did not allow him to use such bad words and, moreover, he respected the ICJ and its portal.

Salve then referred to a statement of a registrar of the ICJ made to the Indian ambassador during a function.

"He (registrar) said that there was so much heat in this case."

Salve recalled, adding that he said that the America-Iran sanction case was an important one, but that was done peacefully.

Sharing the experience about the hearing in the Jadhav case, he said that by the time of rejoinder argument, the Pakistan lawyer was apologetic for the language used.

"We are keeping this case under the glare of the international community in the hope that Pakistan does not do what it does," he said in response to a question as to how to save Jadhav from the fate meted out to Sarabjit Singh in a Pakistan jail.

Sarabjit, who was convicted for alleged involvement in bomb attacks in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1990, was brutally attacked by inmates in the Kot Lakhpat Jail and had died in a hospital in the country.

Salve, while addressing the lawyers, gave the background of Jadhav's case and said he is the ex-navy commander and his case is that he carries out business in Iran and one day he was kidnapped.

"He was handed over by the Taliban to the Pakistan Army. The fact that he was seized by the Pakistan Army at the Pakistan border with Iran is an admitted fact. Of course Pakistan does not admit that he was kidnapped by the Taliban. There is no clarity. There has been no clarity in Pakistan's case as to how they nabbed him," Salve said.

"Their case generally is that they caught him trying to infiltrate Pakistan at the Pakistan-Iran border at the place called Chhabahar. That's where they caught him," he said.

Salve added that before Pakistan informed India about Jadhav's arrest, they had made his confession global.

"The confession makes an interesting reading. It is a very general kind of confession saying that I have been a bad boy. I have indulged in terrorism activities in this place and that place and on behalf of India. I have done lot of bad things in Pakistan. No details, no dates, no incidents mentioned, no specific incidents mentioned. They claim that on basis of this, he was then sent to trial, he was given an Army officer, as a lawyer to represent him. They claim he was tried," he said.

Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 and India was informed on March 25, 2016, when its Foreign Secretary raised the matter with the Indian consulate in Islamabad.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017 by the Army court.

India had moved the ICJ against the Pakistan Army court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav Harish Salve International Court of Justice
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp