Labourer commits suicide after meat factory shuts down temporarily due to COVID-19 lockdown

According to the victim's mother Salma, Haider was working as labourer in the meat factory and became jobless after the plant was temporarily closed down a few weeks back.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

ALIGARH: A youth who was rendered jobless after a meat factory shuttered temporarily due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown has been found hanging his room here, police said on Sunday.

Mohammad Haider (23) was found hanging on Saturday afternoon in Alambagh locality of Civil Lines area here.

Inspector of Civil Lines police station Amit Kumar said the cause of the suicide "is being investigated and a family discord cannot be ruled out".

He was the only earning member of the family and was depressed for the past few days as he had become financially weak amid the lockdown, Haider's mother said.

Congress national secretary and former MLA of Aligarh city Vivek Bansal visited the family and demanded that they be provided financial relief immediately to save themselves from starvation.

