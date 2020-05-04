Madhya Pradesh: Four dead, two battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

By PTI

RATLAM: Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday after they consumed spurious liquor, Ratlam District Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Tiwari, said.

"While four of them died, two others are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment," he added.

The victims are from Nimali village near here and complained of uneasiness, vomiting, and blurred vision, Tiwari said.

The deceased were identified as Rituraj Singh (35) Vicky Singh (21), Jaisingh Singh (26), and Arjun Nath (22).

Police have launched an investigation and waiting for the post-mortem reports of the deceased, the SP said.