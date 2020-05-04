STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Four dead, two battle for life after drinking spurious liquor

Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday after they consumed spurious liquor, Ratlam District Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Tiwari, said.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representation.

By PTI

RATLAM: Four persons died and two others fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Six people were brought to the district hospital on Saturday and Sunday after they consumed spurious liquor, Ratlam District Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Tiwari, said.

"While four of them died, two others are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment," he added.

The victims are from Nimali village near here and complained of uneasiness, vomiting, and blurred vision, Tiwari said.

The deceased were identified as Rituraj Singh (35) Vicky Singh (21), Jaisingh Singh (26), and Arjun Nath (22).

Police have launched an investigation and waiting for the post-mortem reports of the deceased, the SP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
spurious liquor poisoning Hoochie poising spurious liquor death Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor death
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp