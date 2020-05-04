STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 11 lakh samples tested for COVID-19 so far: ICMR

A day earlier, the medical research body had said that currently there are 315 government and 111 private laboratories, operational and reporting to it.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

A day earlier, the medical research body had said that currently there are 315 government and 111 private laboratories. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 11 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday morning, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"A total of 11,07,233 samples have been tested as on May 4, 9 am," ICMR said.

A day earlier, the medical research body had said that currently there are 315 government and 111 private laboratories, operational and reporting to it.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

According to ICMR, there are 363 labs, including government and private, conducting Real-Time RT PCR test for COVID-19 in the country. While 42 laboratories are engaged in TrueNat Test and 21 for CBNAAT Test in India currently.

India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 42,533, including 1,373 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. 2,553 more coronavirus cases were reported and 72 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 29,453 active cases while 11,706 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp