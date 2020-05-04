STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 case in Himachal Pradesh after 10 days

The man who was already kept under home quarantine showed some symptoms for COVID-19 and his samples were taken for testing, Deputy Commissioner Rugved Thakur said.

By PTI

SHIMLA: A 30-year-old man who returned from Delhi last week tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mandi district on Monday, the first case in Himachal Pradesh in the past 11 days, officials said.

The 30-year-old was found positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday.

He had returned to his native Makreri village in Jogindernagar subdivision from Delhi last Wednesday, the official said.

The entire area of 3-km radius from the village has been declared as a containment zone and 5-km area as a buffer zone as per protocol, the official said.

The new case takes the number of active cases in the state to 2 and the total confirmed cases to 42. The other active case from the Sirmaur district is being treated at a hospital in Baddi.

Earlier in the day, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said: "Of the 247 samples sent for testing today, 136 tested negative for the infection, whereas the report of the rest is awaited."

Ten out of a total of the 12 districts of the state are coronavirus-free now. These include Kangra, Una, Chamba, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Bilaspur, and Kullu.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in the state so far.

Thirty-four patients, including 16 from Una district, six from Chamba, five from Solan, four from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Sirmaur district, have recovered so far.

Four patients were taken to a hospital outside the state.

