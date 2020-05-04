STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan army shells forward areas in two sectors along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year.

Published: 04th May 2020 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan troops shelled mortars at posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, drawing a befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said here.

"At about 1600 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera sector," he said.

"Pakistan targeted Sunderbani sector also and initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation at 1630 hours today. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," the official added.

He said cross-border shelling was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the shelling on the Indian side, the official said.

There was fear and panic among villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in the Pakistani shelling.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in March.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan's troops were recorded in 2019.

There is a 198-km-long IB and over 510-km-long LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan army Line of Control Indian Army
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp