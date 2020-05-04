Patna diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Around 38 lakh people, including 5.62 lakh from Patna and 1.81 lakh from Muzaffarpur, have downloaded the Aarogya Setu App on their smart phones amid the lockdown in Bihar.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:48 AM

By Rajesh K Thakur
Around 38 lakh people, including 5.62 lakh from Patna and 1.81 lakh from Muzaffarpur, have downloaded the Aarogya Setu App on their smart phones amid the lockdown in Bihar. Sharing this, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil K Modi said that the Aarogay Setu App has proved helpful to the people in remaining alert and safe from COVID-19. He said that the app soon would be able to use on feature phones also. The app generates a unique ID for each user and it keeps track of all other IDs coming in contact with it and the GPS location and time of said contact.

One million visitors lap up virtual tour of zoo
Amid the lockdown, Bihar’s famous Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyaan popularly known as Patna Zoo is getting massive online viewership courtesy a virtual tour of through various digital platforms  inm the ongoing lockdown. Launched by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the ‘Patna Zoo Virtual Tour’ has seen nine lakh visitors log in to take the online guided tour. Patna zoo director Amit Kumar said that the initiative has been made to spread wildlife awareness among the people even as they staying at homes amid lockdown. Hundreds of animals and birds are being shown on screens during which interesting details such as natural habitat, food habits, reproduction cycle are provided to the visitors.

ECR offices to go paperless
East Central Railway (ECR) in Bihar with its five divisions at different places and headquarters at Hajipur, is going massively for paperless work culture under the e-office programme. The RailTel, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, had entered into an agreement with Indian Railways in March 2019 to complete the works of converting offices into paperless by March 2020. “The RailTel has made more than 50,000 users in 58 establishments of Railways,” ECR chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said, adding that 50,000 files were being digitized.

Over 300 villages adopted in AES epicentre
Under the ‘Adopt a Village Initiative’, 385 panchayats in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district have been adopted by officials from various government departments to check the outbreak of AES in coming days. Muzaffarpur DM Dr Chandrasekhar Singh is among other officials, who have adopted the AES affected villages in advance where massive social awareness programmes will be undertaken. DPRO Kamal Singh said that around 1,967 teams of health workers and others from district to block levels are involved in spreading awareness in these villages.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar
