STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Team-11 of bureaucrats keeps Yogi ticking

SP Goyal, principal secretary to CM, is the bridge between Team 11 and Yogi ever since it started functioning on the war-footing with the start of lockdown on March 25.

Published: 04th May 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

R K Tiwari, Chief Secretary

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In the fight against COVID-18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has 11 trusted lieutenants who meet every day to discuss the ground situation ever since the pandemic broke out. Eleven senior-most bureaucrats heading as many committees are specifically assigned responsibilities to combat the virus on different fronts.

SP Goyal, principal secretary to CM, is the bridge between Team 11 and Yogi ever since it started functioning on the war-footing with the start of lockdown on March 25. The 1989 batch IAS officer striked a balance among the committees and also ensures their coordination with the CM office. RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary, heads the committee formed to coordinate with Union government and other state governments on issues important to Uttar Pradesh. Alok Tandon, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, is ensuring timely payment of (maintenance allowances, salary, honorarium etc to various classes of workers including the regular employees, daily wagers and contractual ones working in various industrial and commercial units during the lockdown.  

Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha is coordinating with districts to ensure supply of essential items. Problems encountered in inter-district and intra-district transport are handled by his committee.

Awanish Awasthi: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Information and Public Relations, is said to be the eyes and ears of CM.  He heads the committee reviewing actions for the enforcement of lockdown and provide accurate information to the media immediately.

Other members
Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secy, Revenue; Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secy, Health;
UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi; Sanjeev Mittal, Additional Chief Secy, Finance; Devesh Chaturvedi , Principal Secy, Agriculture, Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, and Bhuvnesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp