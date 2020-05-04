Team-11 of bureaucrats keeps Yogi ticking

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In the fight against COVID-18, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has 11 trusted lieutenants who meet every day to discuss the ground situation ever since the pandemic broke out. Eleven senior-most bureaucrats heading as many committees are specifically assigned responsibilities to combat the virus on different fronts.

SP Goyal, principal secretary to CM, is the bridge between Team 11 and Yogi ever since it started functioning on the war-footing with the start of lockdown on March 25. The 1989 batch IAS officer striked a balance among the committees and also ensures their coordination with the CM office. RK Tiwari, Chief Secretary, heads the committee formed to coordinate with Union government and other state governments on issues important to Uttar Pradesh. Alok Tandon, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner, is ensuring timely payment of (maintenance allowances, salary, honorarium etc to various classes of workers including the regular employees, daily wagers and contractual ones working in various industrial and commercial units during the lockdown.

Agriculture Production Commissioner Alok Sinha is coordinating with districts to ensure supply of essential items. Problems encountered in inter-district and intra-district transport are handled by his committee.

Awanish Awasthi: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Information and Public Relations, is said to be the eyes and ears of CM. He heads the committee reviewing actions for the enforcement of lockdown and provide accurate information to the media immediately.

Other members

Renuka Kumar, Additional Chief Secy, Revenue; Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secy, Health;

UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi; Sanjeev Mittal, Additional Chief Secy, Finance; Devesh Chaturvedi , Principal Secy, Agriculture, Manoj Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, and Bhuvnesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Animal Husbandry